Paola Antonini

Paola was born and raised in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. She is a 24-year-old Brazilian model and has more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram. She also has an extraordinary story, and it is that in December 2014, the young woman suffered a tragic accident while preparing to go on vacation with her boyfriend.

The moment she was carrying some suitcases, she was run over by a drunk driver. As a result of the accident, Paola lost her left leg, however, that has not been an impediment to continue her professional career, since she continues on the catwalks and is even a columnist for the Brazilian version of Glamour magazine.

©GettyImages Paola showing off her street style.

Through her social media, the model and influencer share her experiences online, in addition to collaborating with various associations of people who are in a situation similar to her own. Paola became an inspiration for thousands of people, whom she helps to accept themselves as they are, with all their imperfections, and whom she reminds that one should be happy and grateful for what one has.

The Mattel company, which is the creator of Barbie, manufactured in her honor, a doll that has, like her, a prosthetic leg. She is currently the face of brands such as Nissan, Ossur, L‘oréal, and Lancome.