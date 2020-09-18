Massiel “Massy” Indhira Arias was born in the Dominican Republic. Massy has been an American resident since the age of 14 and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She is the exuberant personal trainer, formerly known as Mankofit, who is changing lives and inspiring a new generation of trainers.

She sets the example for how adopting a healthy diet and an active lifestyle can change individual‘s lives mentally, physically, and spiritually. She has committed herself to a healthy life with which she herself has emerged from depths of depression and physical limitations to become the glowing motivational force she is to millions around the world.

©GettyImages Massy Arias attends a Fabletics event.

Massy Arias inspires women to be strong and proud as her determination and dedication to building physical and mental strength sets an empowering trend in fitness lifestyles. Her positive vision and dedication to changing the fitness industry are revered by followers and media around the world.

Massy is bilingual and creates content for her millions of followers in English & Spanish. She is also a loving mother to her daughter Indi and is currently an ambassador for leading global brand Fabletics. She has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram and over 100k subscribers YouTube.