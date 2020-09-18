Joanna Hausmann was born in the small town of Royal Leamington Spa in England, although she and her family are originally from Caracas, Venezuela.

Joanna is a Venezuelan-American writer and comedian who talks about culture, language, politics, and annoying people called Chad.

She has gained popularity through her videos on YouTube and as a lead writer on Univision‘s bilingual digital platform, “Flama.” Her viral creations have garnered over 70 million views and have been featured in places like CNN, The Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, NPR, and the BBC.

Her biweekly show ”Joanna Rants” has garnered over 50 million views and has gained an international fan club, as well as a club that claims she looks like British explorer Bear Grylls. Her work won her “Best Comedian” and “Creator of the Year” in the 2016 Tecla Awards. She was also honored by the National Hispanic Media Coalition with the 2018 award for “Best Online Storyteller.”

Hausmann is a correspondent on the Netflix series, “Bill Nye Saves The World” which premiered in April 2017 and was named the shows “unlikely science star” by Inverse Magazine. Joanna also voices the alien villain on the Disney Channel series, ”Milo Murphy‘s Law” and will also voice a recurring character on the upcoming TV animated spin-off of the film, “Monsters Inc,” “Monster’s at Work” along with John Goodman and Billy Crystal.

She has written for television projects for networks including CBS and is currently an adjunct lecturer at CUNY Graduate School of Journalism. She has 195k followers on Instagram and over 250k subscribers on YouTube.