Gaby Castellanos was born in Caracas, Venezuela. She began her advertising career at a very young age, led by Bobby Coimbra and has not stopped since.

Gaby is one of the most important advertisers in the Hispanic market. She was the creative head of the interactive and digital revolution of the ‘90s in Spain and the head and leader of the social media revolution in Latin America.

She is considered by the magazine, Fast Company, one of the “50 Most Influential People in the World,” “The Most Important Personality in Spain in the Advertising Sector,” and one of the ”Top 25 Power People in Latin America Advertising,” one of ”The 100 Most Important International Managers in Latin America,” and one of ”The Top 100 Leading Women in Spain” in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

At the moment, Gaby is leading her most ambitious project, SocialPhilia | Karma Advertising with offices in Madrid, Mexico, Caracas, Bogotá, Lima, and Miami.