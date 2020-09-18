Dulce Candy is a beauty, fashion and lifestyle content creator who was born in Mexico and grew up in Southern California with her two sisters.

She joined the military after high school and served in Iraq for more than a year, working as a mechanic before starting her YouTube career in 2008. Dulce is one of the leading creators of beauty and lifestyle content online.

She is regarded as a role model for a new generation of women as an entrepreneur, published author, wife, mother, immigrant, and Iraq war veteran.Dulce has appeared on the cover of Parents Latina magazine, Seventeen magazine, Women’s Wear Daily, and People Style Watch. She was an honorary winner in W Magazine‘s “I Am Worth It” contest and was recognized as one of Latina Magazine’s ”Latinas of the Year.”

©GettyImages Dulce Candy Ruiz attends the American Music Awards,

Her story has been published in the textbook American Government Stories of a Nation. She continues to develop her business and broaden her expertise as well as her audience in the content areas of female empowerment, beauty, family, and home décor. She has partnered with brands like Nordstrom, Target, Macy‘s, Olay, P&G, Unilever, Kohl’s, Virgin America, and many more.

Dulce has also appeared on Lifetime’s “Project Runway,” “The Today Show,” ”Good Morning America,” and ”The Rachael Ray Show.”In 2015, Dulce published her first book “The Sweet Life” and was honored with the first “Latinovator” award for hispanization. Some of her other accomplishments include hosting the BeautyCon City Council moderating Hillary Clinton and starring in Target‘s ”Look Your Way” business campaign. She currently has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and 2 million subscribers on YouTube. Dulce is married to Jesse Ruiz and they have a son named Izek.