Paloma Mami is a Chilean artist who was born in New York. She is a singer of Latin pop, reggaeton, and trap music.

In June 2018, the singer independently released her first single “Not Steady” along with a music video that currently has more than 35 million views on YouTube. ”Not Steady” is a song that mixes styles such as dancehall, trap, soul, and R&B.

©GettyImages Paloma Mami arrives at the 2019 Billboard Women In Music at Hollywood

Shortly after, she signed a contract with Sony Music Latin, becoming the first Chilean artist to sign a deal with this record label. Paloma, who looks up to artists such as Rihanna, Drake, and Bad Bunny, says she wants to make a difference in the music industry and inspire people everywhere.She has more than 4.1 million followers on Instagram, more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and an average of 2.6 million monthly views on Spotify.