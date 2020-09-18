Ana de Armas is an actress who was born in Santa Cruz de Norte, Cuba in 1988. She was introduced to the world of acting when she was only 14-years-old, since she auditioned to join Havana‘s National Theater School of Cuba. Two years later, she triumphed with her leading role in “Una Rosa de Francia,“ along with the Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez.

At the age of 18, she moved to Spain with the goal of having a role in the series “El internado”. She obtained an important role, which marked her career since the series was such a success in Spain. After landing several acting jobs in Spain, the actress moved to Los Angeles in 2014, the year where she also made her first film in English, “Knock Knock”.

©@Ana_d_armas Ana de Armas Bond Girl

This was a real challenge for her, since the actress did not know any English. Two years later, after her debut at the Cannes festival, where she turned heads, she worked alongside famous actor, Robert de Niro. After several boyfriends and a broken marriage in 2013 with Spanish Actor Marc Clotet, Ana de Armas is currently dating, actor Ben Affleck.