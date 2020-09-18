Thalia was born in Mexico in 1971, and is an actress, singer and businesswoman. From a very young age she began her musical career. In 1980, when she was only eight-years-old, she started as a vocalist in a children’s group, “Din Din.“ She rose to fame with the musical, “Vaselina.”



After this she started to become more wide known and she became part of Timbiriche. The Timbiriche group managed to launch several hits with huge sales. However, three years later, Thalia left the group and began to stand out in the world of telenovelas. She participated in numerous melodramas, but without a doubt the most popular were “Maria Mercedes,” “Marimar” and “Maria la del Barrio.”

©GettyImages Thalia at the Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

In 2000, the artist married one of the wealthiest entrepreneurs in the music industry, Tommy Mottola, with whom she would later sign a contract with, since Tommy was the director at the time of Sony Music. Despite the 20-year age difference, they currently have two children together and have been married for over 20 years.

In recent years, Thalia has released several musical hits, such as “From that night!” and the 2016 hit, ”I don‘t remember,” that also featured Maluma and Natti Natasha. Her fun spirit and sense of humor has brought joy to the HOLA! community for years, making her a true Powerhouse.