Sofia Vergara is a Colombian model and actress from a large family. Thanks to her beauty, she was found by a talent scout on the beaches of Colombia and from that moment on, began her career as a model. Initially she was a model for Pepsi, which gave a boost in her career, then she went on to also become a runway model. Later, she began working as a host for various shows and series.

In 2000, when she was just 28-years-old, she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, news that left her traumatized. Today she is healthy and doing great. Sofia’s resounding success as an actress was in the widely popular series, “Modern Family,“ which received several Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

©GettyImages Sofia Vergara at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

Since then Sofia went on to appear in movies and musicals, such as “Chicago.” In 2012, she was named the ”Most Desired Woman in the World,” according to an AskMen.com survey. She would later be named the highest paid television actress in 2019. Sofia gave birth to a young boy, who is now 19-years-old, with her former partner Joe Gonzalex-Ripoll.

Sofia found love again and in 2015 she married Joe Manganiello, an American actor. This past year, she was brought on as a judge, along with Heidi Klum for ”America’s Got Talent.” This is the first time in the show’s history it has a Latina judge.