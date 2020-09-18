Eva Longoria Bastón was born on March 15 in Corpus Christi, Texas, into a family of Mexican, Spanish and American descent. She is a film and television actress, producer, director, activist, and businesswoman. She is known for interpreting the role of Gabrielle Solís in the television series, “Desperate Housewives.”

Her work has not only been in front of the screen, but also behind it. Since 2010, Eva has worked as executive producer and stage director in several television series, work that has led her to create new work spaces for actors belonging to the Hispanic community in the United States. Some of these projects include, “Telenovela,” “Devious Maids,” and “Grand Hotel.” She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

©Eva Longoria

She has been named the international face of L’Oréal Paris, the spokesperson for Pepsi and the face of Bebe Sport. In 2016, she married Pepe Bastón and in 2018, she had her first son, Santiago. With a keen interest in the Latina community, she has spoken out against strict anti-immigration legislation and in 2014 she founded the Latino Victory Project to help encourage voting and donations for candidates. In September 2020, she launched She Se Puede,” an initiative that aims to share “identifiable articles, videos and photos that celebrate stories of Latino accomplishments, large or small.”