Selena Gomez was born and raised in Texas, yet she describes herself as proud to be a third-generation American – Mexican, her family has instilled many Mexican traditions. This former Disney star began her career on the television series “Barney & Friends” when she was 10-years-old.

Her big break was when she was cast as the lead in the Emmy Award-winning Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place”. Since then, she has starred in numerous successful movies, such as “Another Cinderella Story,“ “Monte Carlo,” “Hotel Transylvania” film franchise, and the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.” In 2017, Gomez was given the privilege of being honored as the Billboard Woman of the Year.

©GettyImages

She has also had many singles reach the Billboard Hot 100, including ”Come & Get It” and ”Lose You to Love Me”, along with “We Don‘t Talk Anymore” with Charlie Puth, and “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo. Gomez dated Nick Jonas in 2008, and then later Justin Bieber on and off between 2010 and 2018. During this time in 2017, Selena date Canadian singer The Weekend for 10 months.

Selena Gomez has suffered through certain health issues, which have affected her personally and professionally. She was diagnosed with lupus, received a kidney transplant along with complications during surgery and in April 2020, revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Despite all of this, she is still one of the most influential Latinas - she has more than 191 million followers on Instagram , ranking her in the top 10 on social media.