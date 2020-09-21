Salma Hayek is a Mexican-American film and television actress, producer and businesswoman. Only four Mexican actresses have been nominated for an Oscar and Salma is one of them. She began her career starring in soap operas.

One of her most prominent film roles was that of Frida Kahlo in the movie Frida. Her latest films include: Grown Ups (2010), Puss in Boots (2011), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Tale of Tales (2015), The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) and Like a Boss (2020).

“I have tried my whole life to represent my Mexican roots with honor and pride.”

She has also been the face of well-known brands like Avon and Revlon and in 2011, she launched her own line of cosmetics, Nuance by Salma Hayek, sold in CVS stores. In 2006, she met her current husband, the French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, president of the luxury group Prinault-Printtemps-Redoute, with whom she has a daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. In 2019, her husband donated $113 million to rebuild Notre Dame.

In 2020, Salma’s fortune, along with her husband, amount to $8,125 billion dollars, making her one of the richest women in the world and her daughter is ranked number six on the Electric Ride On Cars list of richest kids in 2020.