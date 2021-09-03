Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Úrsula Corberó knows a great makeup result needs a nice canvas. The Barcelona native actress, recently shared her pink makeup routine with Vogue and her technique is perfect for people with super sensitive skin.
The 32-year-old MoneyHeist actress is all about caring for her skin first; therefore, she loves layering high-quality and essential products such as a gentle scrub, depuffing eye masks, and serum.
