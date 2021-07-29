Every July 29, we celebrate National Lipstick Day! An item that has been around for thousands of years and more than another step in someone’s makeup routine is a symbol of fight.

It is believed that the first people to wear lipstick were Ancient Sumerians. According to history, they used crushed gemstones to paint their lips. We can also track down the use of lipstick in ancient China and Ancient Greece, where they use beeswax berries.

During the 16th-century in England, Queen Elizabeth popularized applying a lot of bright white powder on the face to let the lips shine with bright and bold colors. By the 19th century, France released the first commercial lipstick, and the rest is history.

Now we can find hundreds of brands and colors, and each season a new shade makes headlines.