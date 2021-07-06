The Mexican self-portrait artist Frida Kahlo continues to influence the beauty, fashion and art world today. Known for her one-of-a-kind, fierce beauty standards, the famous activist owned her Latinidad in every way. She wore breathtaking flower crowns, embraced her unibrow and redefined the way we look at Mexican (and Hispanic) beauty.

Today, July 6, is her birthday, so why not honor her by recreating her famous self-portraits during your next nail appointment.