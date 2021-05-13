Who says you can’t pull off being both a blonde or a brunette?

Here are some top celebrities who have dared to do both and have managed to look amazing either way. From big names like Salma Hayek, Rhianna, Kim Kardashian, ﻿Jennifer Lawrence to Selena Gomez they all have had their blonde or brunette phase.

So if you are considering making a hair color change, this gallery will inspire to take the leap. You decide which way these celebs look better, but we dig them in both.