Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Who says you can’t pull off being both a blonde or a brunette?
Here are some top celebrities who have dared to do both and have managed to look amazing either way. From big names like Salma Hayek, Rhianna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence to Selena Gomez they all have had their blonde or brunette phase.
So if you are considering making a hair color change, this gallery will inspire to take the leap. You decide which way these celebs look better, but we dig them in both.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!