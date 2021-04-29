Everyone is talking about Halle Berry’s new bold and super short micro-bob haircut but what about those hot bangs! Super fringy, texturized and hip! And not everyone can pull off bangs.

There are hundreds of articles on how to select the right bangs based on your face shape, but guess what? Halle Berry has had them all since the 90’s until today, baby bangs, textured, feathered, swept to the side...you name it.

Whether she’s had a pixie haircut, wavy or straight hair or blonde highlights, one could say she has used bangs as her signature styling secret weapon. Bangs are for bold women, so dare yourself to take out those scissors and go for it!