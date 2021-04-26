WHO: Andra Day

HAIR BY: Tony Medina

INSPIRATION: “Andra Day’s look for the Academy Awards was effervescent, pretty natural, and sexy. We wanted an updo that captured the natural beauty of her curls.”

GET THE LOOK:

Starting with wet hair, use ghd helios professional hairdryer with the ghd professional hair dryer diffuser. Using the low setting and cool shot button, dry the hair slowly to maintain the natural curl. The dryer delivers smooth and shiny curls thanks ghd’s patented AeroprecisTM technology, which concentrates the airflow for the ultimate styling control.

Once the curls are dry, use the pick of the ghd tail comb to touch up the curls and fluff the look for that perfectly effortless vibe. To finish, pin the look up with bobby pins, allowing curly tendrils to fall and frame the face.