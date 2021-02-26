Poor lighting is a big reason why you’re not glowing like JLo. (LITerally). I mean, only JLo can glow like JLo, but you get the point. Bad lighting is the most common mistake people make on video chat. You’ve probably even seen major stars conducting Instagram Lives in the shadows. That’s why Hollywood has professional lighting designers!

Speaking of, EMMY-nominated Lighting Designer Christien Methot recently designed easy-use CameraReady litebars so users can shine at home. Another more familiar route is getting a ring light. There are many types availble, but aim for one with a phone holder so you can pop it in, turn on the light and go!