Eva Mendes ’ radiant beauty won over the public twenty years ago when she debuted as an actress on the big screen. Since then, as if it were magic, it seems like time has stood still for her - having smooth, firm skin, but… how does she do it?​

If you follow this celebrity, you’ll know that she is very private about her personal life. But, luckily, she isn’t as private when it comes to revealing her beauty tips, which have helped her maintain her spectacular radiance since the 90s.

For her, a beauty routine is fundamental and supported by proper nutrition and hydration. We also know that she uses creams and beauty devices in combination with home treatments. “I use coconut oil as a moisturizer and I combine yogurt and sea salt to exfoliate. If I’m going out and looking tired and puffy, I dip my face into a bucket of ice water,” she explained during an interview for The Violet Files done by one of her best friends and confidants, Violet Grey.

Want to get more details about the keys to her success? We’ve made you a list of Eva Mendes’ seven essentials for skin like you were still 20.