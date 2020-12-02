If you are always wondering what is the secret to JLo’s flawless, timeless, and radiant skin. If you can’t sleep by thinking about the “JLo Glow,” — we have good news! Global superstar Jennifer Lopez , known for her multihyphenate career, and undimmable beauty, is ready to launch her brand and HOLA! USA got all the details. For the first time ever, Lopez would reveal her coveted secrets with the introduction of JLo Beauty, a decades-in-the-making skincare collection infused with the superstar’s expertise and insights.

JLo Beauty packs powerhouse ingredients in rare combinations to deliver uncompromising results. It is imperative for Jennifer Lopez to create luxurious formulas that work as hard as she does; therefore, she carefully curated this game-changing, high-performance skincare collection, using as foundation her long-time beauty mantra, The Five S’s: sleep, sunscreen, serum, supplements, and sano (inspired by the Spanish-language phrase, vivir sano).

JLo Beauty The JLo Beauty collection, eight luxury formulas at non-luxury prices.

Jennifer Lopez is all about living a healthy, sane life, which for her means no drinking, no smoking, eating healthy, exercising, and drinking lots of water. “I want people to know that this is deeply meaningful for me, that it’s personal. I’ve made my own life better by making it more beautiful by making it more simple. And now I want to share what I’ve learned with women everywhere. You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how. This is how I live my life, and it’s pretty simple,” said Lopez.

The award-winning singer, actress, dancer, and businesswoman realized that her philosophy could somehow become an edited line-up of multitasking formulas that make self-care simpler. Not forgetting how having a daily sensorial experience serves as a reminder that beauty is an inside job.

Through a zoom meeting, Jennifer Lopez shared with HOLA! USA, the first look at her highly anticipated beauty brand and everything we need to know about the company and its products.

Hola Jennifer Lopez and HOLA! USA Senior Writer, Shirley Gómez

HOLA! USA: Why did you launch JLo Beauty?

Jennifer Lopez: “It’s been years in the making; I think I’ve been thinking about doing a skincare line probably for the past 20 years. You just kind of have to wait for the right time. I think I needed to become a little bit more realizing myself, to have a philosophy on an actual beauty company and what that means, and beauty from the inside out. And the idea of beauty having no expiration date. And everything that I do is about obviously — an entertainer and an artist. But I entertain, I inspire and empower. And I think for me, JLo Beauty is about that, and how do we make skincare beautiful and luxurious and fun and still somewhat affordable for everyone. So that was kind of the philosophy behind it.”

Do you have rituals that were passed down from your abuelita, mom, or your tia?

“Yeah, for me, actually, the whole line is based on a family kind of, not a secret but a family tradition, which was the use of olive oil on skin and hair. So when I went to meet with the team for the first time to talk about what this line was going to be, I said was ‘I would like to start with olive oil.’

Olive oil, for me, was a basis, a mom thing, a grandmother thing. They all used it when they needed that extra hydration in their skin and on their body and face, hair. And so that’s where we began with that little family secret.”

Having a product that performs well in all skin types is crucial for a beauty brand. How long it took you to find that perfect formula?

“It took a long time, Shirley. We did probably 100 iterations of each of the products over three years. They were counting, I didn‘t realize they were counting, I was like, ‘this is not quite yet? Okay, we’re closer. It still lacks a little bit of a tightening that I want. It doesn’t have enough glow.’ You know, there are certain things that I knew people would be looking for. Because the whole idea is like, how do I get that glow? How do I get that JLo glow? And I did not want to disappoint anybody. I want to be like, Okay, if you use these products, and you use them over time, you will be able to maintain, and only your skin will get better over time. But it actually has an instant kind of effect when you put it on.

So it took time to get there, to be honest, just to get the cleanser right. And it’s many things, is the texture of it, is the feel of it. It’s the look of it. It’s the smell of it, and then it’s the efficacy. How does it work? Does it take off all the makeup? And that’s just for the cleanser, so to get it right, to get each product right to the point where we felt like, okay, I’m truly satisfied that if people use this, I will be proud to go knowing this is this has my name on it.”

You said it took 20 years to formulate JLo beauty, and your skin has changed over those years. How was your skin growing up, and how’s your skin now?

“I think growing up; I had pretty good skin. It was more normal to dry, more on the dry side, so it was always about hydrating for me. My whole skincare routine was probably Ivory soap. And then put on a little cream, which I don’t even remember which one I used. My mom had from Avon or something like that. But my skin, and my concerns, I grew up in the Bronx. It was very cold. I used to go to school in my knee socks and a uniform, and it be freezing. So it was just about keeping my skin hydrated. I was lucky to have pretty clear skin.

And then today, it’s just about how do I maintain the bouncy, youthfulness that I’ve always had. Once you get to a certain age, you start losing some of your face’s fullness; you start seeing little lines here and there. And those are the things that are my concerns now. How do I keep my skin healthy, hydrated, keep inflammation down, and still maintain a very kind of full, youthful, glowy look.”

Tell us about the That Inner Love Dietary Supplement and how your skin and hair reacted to it?

“Because we use olive oil complex — it does work really well on the hair. We want to go into doing hair stuff at JLo Beauty because not only does my face take a beating all the time, but my hair takes an extra beating with all the heat, products, and tools.

Yes, the supplements themselves were a big part for me; besides sunscreen, probably the supplements were the two big parts of JLo Beauty’s story. I think not enough people concentrate on them with skincare. When I started learning about its science, [I learned] it is inflammation and hydration that makes us age, giving us an older look. So how do we attack it from the inside out? The supplements are meant to help with that.

For me, it’s a pump and a pill. If you do the pump on the serum and a pill every single day, you’re going to see a real improvement in your skin over time, plus the serum itself; you will get an instant tightening and glow. So with JLo Beauty, you will get the immediate, but then over time, I noticed that after using the products every day, my skin is really beautiful without makeup all the time.

To be honest, I think people will catch on when they realize you can’t really have great skin unless you do something from the inside. ‘It’s beauty from the inside out’ that has always been kind of my philosophy not just, physically but also spiritually and emotionally.”

The brand has a great mantra: “Beauty has no expiration date,” and there are many headlines about Jennifer Lopez looking great at 50. Could you share what does it feel like seeing all these headlines?

“No one wants to hear ‘Oh, you look great for 50.’ You want to hear ‘You look great!’ It doesn’t matter what age you are, and I think for us, the idea of beauty has no expiration date or, being useful and timeless at every age, and unique are the brand’s mantras. I think there’s an unnatural standard of beauty with the filters, all of the fillers, and all of the things going on in our world right now, on social media. It’s actually disruptive to say; you know what, being more natural, taking care of your skin, and aging in a beautiful, graceful way is, is a crazy thought these days. You don’t have to do that, but the truth is, you can do that. And you can embrace yourself from all that you are. You look great, no matter what age you are!”

How do you want people to feel when they use JLo Beauty?

“Self-care has become so important during this time because we have to take care of ourselves, mentally, and emotionally. Sometimes when you go into a mirror, you let the bad thoughts go away, and you’re using your little rollers, and you’re putting on your oil, and you’re doing your thing, and you just take that little bit of time for yourself. It’s so important when things are stressful and uncertain, and you’re scared and worried.

It’s important that JLo Beauty understands that this starts with taking care of ourselves, and it is a form of self-care and a form of self-love. And for me, another kind of idea or mantra of the company is to take care of ourselves in the best way and cherish ourselves, because when we do that, we can be our best selves for the rest of the world. And that’s kind of how I think about it.”

The JLo Beauty collection

Conceived by Jennifer Lopez, grounded in science, the eight-piece collection reflects three decades of research, two years of development, and over 100 reformulations — until the result was finally worthy of her name. Find below the JLo Beauty collection, eight luxury formulas at non-luxury prices.

JLo Beauty will launch on www.jlobeauty.com on January 1, 2021, and at Sephora, sephora.com, and Amazon on January 14, 2021.

