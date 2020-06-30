They’re entrepreneurs, they’re beautiful, and they’re Latina! They’ve become successful based on their talents, and while many of them are known for their singing, modeling or acting careers, they have also taken the initiative to start their own makeup lines. Throughout their careers, stars like Thalía , Jessica Alba, Becky G and Jennifer Lopez discovered which cosmetic products are the best for accentuating their natural beauty. Putting their experience to good use, they’ve created everything from eye shadows to lipsticks, products that reflect a little of their own personalities . . . and what better way to recreate those admired beauty looks than by using their favorite products?

That’s why we’re going to take a look at 13 Latina celebrities who’ve ventured into this sector with cosmetic lines that reflect their own style—some of them are eco-friendly, while others contain unique and standout ingredients. What they all have in common is a personal story behind them that’s worth telling.