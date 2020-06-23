Eye creams add a dose of hydration into your daily skincare routine. Whether you have puffiness or dark circles, eye products help to prevent early aging while providing a young-looking appearance to your skin. If you add this product to your beauty regimen you can save hundreds of dollars on future Botox appointments. In addition, eye infusions help improve your skin by making it look plumper and brighter. A big misconception with eye creams is that many people apply a big amount on their eyes, leaving them with more puffiness and less positive results. The best method to apply eye creams is with your ring finger to avoid adding pressure to the eye area. So, the next time you add the holy-grail of beauty creams, make sure to add extra care to your eyes. Here are the best skincare and eye products for the modern age.