It will all depend on how noticeable you want your tan to be. If you want a subtle touch-up, just apply once, but if your goal is to look like you’ve been in the sun for a few days, simply use it for longer.

Another trick to get a better tan is to apply the product after exfoliating your skin. Also don’t forget to shake the bottle well before using it.

Hold the container straight up and about 8 inches away. Spray until it’s distributed evenly. Then, rub the product in with your hands and massage until your skin absorbs it.

Remember to wash your hands thoroughly when you finish.