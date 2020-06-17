The right bath can revive the spirit and relax the mind. While many people prefer a quick shower to a 30-minute bath, this essential activity can bring a much-needed body restoration. Once a week, schedule a time to set up the right environment with your favorite bath products for a luxury experience. From bath oils and bubble baths to face masks, there are a plethora of beauty products to create the ideal bath therapy. Aside from being a fancy activity that adds extra hydration and nourishment to your skin, baths also offer a spa-like experience. Relax and unwind with these stress-relief products to use while soaking your body in the tub.