As we approached summer getaway and other outdoor activities, it’s time to upgrade our makeup bag with new products that will give you the eternal sun-kissed glow. HOLA! USA editors have selected the best eye shadows, primer and lip balms launching in June and revealed the most innovative products. While some makeup stores remain closed, we have facilitated your choices with new mascaras that enhance your eyes and luminous formulas to elevate your indoor tan. Though sometimes we hold to our favorite products, this list might give present you a new trusted-formula for your makeup routine.