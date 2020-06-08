In 2016, Aisha Ceballos-Crump started her homemade-inspired brand Honey Baby Naturals, which stems from her grandma’s secret hair trademark “miel,” which means honey in Spanish. “I’m Puerto Rican, my husband’s African American and I have three kids with three different hair textures,” explained the mother-of-three during an interview. “I had that aha moment like, ‘Why am I buying different products for everyone in the family? Why isn’t there a brand that’s really focused on healthy hair, and not necessarily race or ethnicity or gender?’ I created Honey Baby Naturals as a way to address families’ needs and build confidence.” Her family-owned brand can now be found at Target, Walmart, CVS and Sally Beauty.