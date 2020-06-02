This classic position is ideal to stretch your hips and loosen tight joints after your workout routine. To do this exercise, sit up tall on the floor and bend your left knee in front of your body with your right leg bent behind, making an almost Z shape. Make sure to place even weight on both cheeks. Breathe in and reach your right arm straight up to the ceiling and then breath out. Lift out of your left waist as you side-bend towards the left while keeping your right hip down. Breathe in as you bring your right arm back to your side. Lengthen your spine as you pass through the center before you reach your other arm up and then bend towards the other side. You can do three bends on both sides and hold it for five seconds. Then swap your legs.