Find a comfortable position lying on your side and keeping both sides of your waist long and even in length. Either lengthen your bottom arm flat under your head or prop up onto your forearm with your head resting in your hand. Try not to collapse into your shoulder. Stack your hips on top of each other and have the top hip slightly forward-rolled to the bottom hip. Put your top hand on to your top hip, bend your knees so they are at 90 degrees. Place your heels together and toes apart. To begin, inhale and breathe out slowly while raising the top knee up and keeping your heels together. After, bring your knees back down slowly with control and before the knees touch, raise your knee up again. Do 10 to 15 repetitions on each side with a three to five-second hold.