When it comes to impeccable taste, the Duchess of Sussex is one to follow! The Meghan Markle effect is no joke, so when we learn of something of her beauty or style arsenal, one must act quickly, otherwise, there’s a risk of it selling out. For years Prince Harry ‘s wife has been a fan of accessories brands, STOW and their leather tech case for easy yet luxe traveling. Now the sustainable brand is launching The Luxury Wellbeing Kit ($340) in partnership with Bobbi Brown.

Available on June 1st is the latest launch to their product line – a curated selection of goods for wellness and beauty on the go. The founder of the UK-based brand, Carol Lovell, has trusted entrepreneur and all-around beauty guru Bobbi Brown to hand-pick six top self-care products all by female-founded brands.

The See-View Essentials pouch is perfect for travel as well as carrying in your everyday tote and is available in five signature colorways including, Amber Orange, Dusty Pink, Sapphire Blue, Sahara Tan and Jet.

In case you’re wondering what beauty picks are included, scroll through the gallery to see each of the products in the luxury kit. What’s more, STOW will be donating 10% of all online sales to The Samaritans to help support others who need someone to talk to during these times. It’s wellness done good!