Putting genetics aside, there are a host of lifestyle factors that play into your scalp health, including (but not limited to): diet, fitness, hydration, pollution, travel, hardness of water, and stress. Since quarantine, you may have found yourself trapped in your home with nothing but junk food and poor air circulation, stressed out, with an ever-dying will to exercise. According to the Jupiter team this is simply a recipe for dandruff disaster. “Do whatever you can to stay hydrated and of sound mind and body - for instance, try meditation, do yoga, replace sweets with fruits and vegetables, and as safely as possible, get some fresh air,” encourages the brand.