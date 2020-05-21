One area that tends to show signs of premature skin aging faster than anywhere else is the delicate skin around the eyes. To get rid of under-eye bags and dark circles then it’s worth trying Lonto-Lift Eye Contour ($247.00) from the Black Diamond range by MartiDerm.
It’s an intensive treatment that works with new iontoforesis technology, based on the application of micro-currents that penetrate the deepest layers of the skin to increase elasticity, giving a firming and tightening effect immediately. It’s recommended to be used during 15 days, twice a week for 20 minutes.