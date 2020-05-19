Jennifer Lopez , Rosalia , and Margot Robbie are just a few of the stars who have been wearing this 90s-inspired hair styles — hair pulled back with a middle part and a couple of face-framing wisps of hair left loose. Beauty looks from the end of the millennium are a definite source of inspiration for hair trends today. Their simplicity and freshness may have something to do with their current popularity. This style also frames the face and helps give the effect of elongation – making it perfect for rounder face shapes. Let your favorite stars inspire you to give this look a try for summer.