We exfoliate our lips, face, and bodies — why leave out our scalp? Healthy, long, shiny hair starts with a clean and well-maintained scalp. Founder of Botanika Beauty, Ada Rojas understands the importance of having a balanced and flake-free crown. Thankfully, the Dominican entrepreneur gave us an easy multipurpose mask recipe for reducing dandruff and repairing your hair. Spoiler alert: You’ll be glad you brought those extra lemons and switched to brown sugar post-reading this DIY ingredient list.

Ingredients:

- 2 large eggs

- Aloe vera stem

- Castor Oil

-1 lemon juice

- 2 TBSP brown sugar

Directions:

- Crack the 2 large eggs into a blender, add the stem of aloe vera, add two tbsps of Castor Oil. (If you have Botanika Beauty’s Revitalizer Mask, $12, you can also add 2 tbsp. of Castor Oil.

- Apply to hair from mid-shaft to ends. Let it sit for 30-minutes.

- Rinse off and use a fiber towel to limit the frizz and not damage the strands.