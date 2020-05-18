Breakouts happen. And as of late, stress-levels have welcomed unwanted bumps on different parts of our faces. Whether its hormonal, cysts or adult acne, now more than ever DIY concoctions can help calm inflammation, fight bacteria, and unclog pores. Hence why, Los Angeles-based founder of Gracious Om, Andrea Barrera is helping us maintain a flawless canva with her go-to vegan approach. According to Andera, this recipe is perfect for those who have oily skin and struggle with pimples and stubborn blackheads (pretty much, everyone).
Ingredients:
-1 TBSP Agave néctar
- 1/4 TSP Matcha
- 2 TSP Kaolin clay
- 1ML your favorite CBD tincture
1/2 TSP hydrosol or rose water
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a small bowl, leaving the hydrosol or rose water for the end. The CBD- expert highly recommends using a non-metal spoon or bowl, as kaolin clay absorbs all the heavy metals and toxins. We want it to absorb them from your skin and not your metal bowl or utensils.
- Once you have the ingredients in a bowl, you can begin adding your hydrosol or rose water until it turns into a nice paste. Apply it to your face and leave it on for 10-15 mins, before rinsing off with warm water.
- Since this mask has a clay base, as it dries it’ll feel a little tight on your skin and your skin may be red shortly after for 10-20 minutes. This is perfectly normal and should go away, revealing a bouncy, healthy complexion.