You can use nail glue to apply the press-ons, however, if you use glue there is a chance it will cause damage to your nails during removal. The sticky tabs within the SinfulColors CLAWS kit are very strong, enough to leave me with a long-lasting manicure. What’s even better about the sticky tabs is that you can reuse the nail tips if you use the tabs versus glue. If one nail falls off, you also have so many more to replace it with. The brand has a variety of nail art selection tips to take your mani to the next level. Explore, enjoy and have fun with curated designs from singers such as Bebe Rexha.

Try: Sinful Colors 2D Claws Press On Nails, Cherries On Top, $6, walmart.com