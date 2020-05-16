Last but not least, never forget your eyebrows, eyelashes and lips. As far as eyebrows, she said: “I usually just brush them, because I don’t like my eyebrows to look too done.” For this, she uses the Estée Lauder Brow Now Brow Defining Pencil ($25).
She also confessed that, “If I had to choose two things to take to a desert island, it would for sure be lip balm and mascara. I’d die without lip balm.” So, for her eyelashes, she uses MAC Extended Play ($19) and for her lips, Sisley Paris Phyto-Lip Twist ($50).
With very natural-looking lips, we wrap up this celebrity’s step-by-step guide for sun-kissed skin without setting a foot on the beach. The key is to know the right products to use and how to apply them. Luckily, now you have all the details! Ready to try this at home?