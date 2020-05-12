Environmental conditions and hormones can have an impact on our hair growth, especially when stressors such as work and deadlines are involved. Hair loss is one of the scariest moments of a person’s life but there are several formulas that can improve the situation. Founder and creative director of STIL Salon, Christel Lundqvist, recommends investing in a protein strengthening wash to rebuild the hair’s natural keratin and opt for products that contain keratin lipids, coconut oil, or bamboo extract. In addition to these at-home and after-care products, Christel suggests takin hair growth supplements.

“Taking supplements are key to strengthening hair from the inside out,” she added. The hair expert also advises on avoiding hair tools such as hair dryers and use volumizing products instead. “Thickening serums are a fantastic way to add body to fine hair. Dry shampoo is also my best-kept secret when it comes to creating long-lasting volume. It gently cleanses but creates the appearance of fullness around fine strands, giving the hair a natural plumpness and flexibility,” she added. Here is a roundup of the top products for fighting hair loss.

