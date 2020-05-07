Don’t let your chip nails bring your mood down. Instead of wondering when is your next nail appointment, stock up on the most beautiful summer colors that will whisk you away to a tropical paradise right at home. From vegan nail polishes to Canadian-based brands, these nail brands are upping the ante on nail technology and color formulas. Whether your nail technician is fully booked or you can’t go to the nail salon, it is important to always groom your nails until you can schedule a manicure treatment. But fret not. These nail color trends will bring the summer solstice sooner to your home and elevate you vibes. Here are the best nail colors to try this season.