Actress Terri Hatcher says that her glowing and wrinkle-free skin is the result of her best-kept secret: red wine baths. She fills her tub with water and adds two cups of red wine (never applying the liquid directly to her skin) as she told the Daily Telegraph.

The Desperate Housewives star is as much a fan of wine in real life as she was in the show. This treatment’s benefits come from the fermented grape juice, which has a high level of antioxidants that help to fight free radicals, which cause premature aging. It also has tartaric acid, which works as an exfoliant to remove dead cells, blemishes, and skin spots.