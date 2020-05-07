If we’re talking about strange treatments, Gwyneth Paltrow became notorious for the beauty and wellness treatments she promoted on her webpage, Goop. There are two sides to her success—one, her followers continue to grow in number, and, two she’s received extensive criticism from the scientific and medical community for having no scientific basis supporting the benefits she’s claimed on her page. One of the most controversial recommendations on Goop were the vaginal cleansing treatments with infrared or mugwort. According to the LA beauty salon that sells them, protect the uterus from tumors and ulcers, regulate periods, and fight infections at the cost of $50 per session. However, as Ronnie Lamont, from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London, said to the BBC, this type of cleansing is not recommended because it can remove certain types of healthy bacteria.