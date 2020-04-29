This 3-piece set of facial sculpting tools for face and neck is incredible. The Gua Sha plate is amazing for relaxation, stimulating your lymphatic system, and getting a glow. I love to use this tool at night to calm down—for added serenity I dip it in very warm water to heat up the stone. This helps to open up pores and allows your skincare to penetrate more deeply. Alternatively, in the morning the natural cool stone is great for depuffing. The Rose Quartz knob is just the ticket to get your eye puffs to subside quickly.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Facial Sculpting Set, $32, sephora.com