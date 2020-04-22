If you’re a frequent waxer, you’re pretty aware how ingrown hairs and shaving rashes are common side effects of hair removal. Hence why it’s absolutely necessary to exfoliate at least 24-hours post-wax session. “You can also use Nad‘s Ingrown Solution, $9 which contains soothing Aloe and Green Tea Extract, suitable for minimizing ingrown hairs, irritation, redness and bumps by reducing the buildup of dead cells that can block pores. After waxing, you should exfoliate at least 3 times per week to prevent ingrown hairs. Some fabrics can irritate newly waxed skin, so opt for light cotton panties, as opposed to lace or nylon,” explains Natalie