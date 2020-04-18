Our body regenerates its skin every 28 days or so. However factors such as stress, age, nutrition and poor habits can mean the body needs a little extra help.
A product containing glycolic acid might be just what you need. It’s an effective chemical exfoliator with a composition which allows the product to get deep into the lower layers of the dermis. However, these products should be used with extreme care as they can lead to skin irritation.
Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser by Botanic Tree ($17.90), is a cleaner containing 10% glycolic acid and is suitable for acne-prone and more mature skins.