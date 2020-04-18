There are other natural ingredients that will work wonders on your hair aside from coconut oil. Such is the case of a raw egg mask, which you can make by mixing an egg with olive oil and honey.

After applying the mixture to your dry hair, leave it for 30 minutes then wash out with cool water (it’s important not to use warm or hot water – you don’t want to end up with scrambled eggs in your locks!). Next, shampoo your hair as usual.

This mask can be done once a week to give your hair shine, improve texture and help repair damage.