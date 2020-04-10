“There’s actually a condition of hair loss called Telogen Effluvium, where large numbers of hairs are lost after a stressful experience. Under normal circumstances, hairs are shed on the scalp when it enters an inactive stage called ‘telogen.’ Normally 85% of your hairs are in some sort of growing phase called ‘anagen.’ Acute Telogen Effluvium can occur after a stressful event, like the global pandemic occurring now, or some other shock to the system, like a fever or weight loss, which pushes growing anagen hairs into telogen, so you will see a ton of hair loss in a short time. This can happen in all ages and genders and is typically noticed with increased hair shedding found on pillowcases, what feels like a lot of hair coming out with brushing and showering, and the actual look of thinning hair. This is a self-limited process and can take weeks to months before the hair loss slows. The good news is, it almost always resolves with full recovery.”