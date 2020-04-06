Celebrity Makeup Artist and Tweezerman Brow Ambassador Mary Phillips even revealed her go to products for cleaning up her brows at home. Follow these expert-approved steps to achieve a clean, natural brow look. “First, start with the Tweezerman Brow Shaping Scissors & Brush, $19, (left) and brush everything up and cut the hairs that are a little too long .Next, use the tool like the 40th Anniversary Slant Tweezer, $23, (bottom right) to get all of the stray hairs and pull in the direction of the hair growth for easy removal,” said the brow wiz. If you’re struggling to pull out those finer hairs, Mary suggests trying the Tweezerman Point Tweezer, $24, (top right) to get everything.