If two Kardashians are showing off their baby hair in the same picture, you know it’s a must-have. Sergio Jiménez, hair and makeup specialist, spoke with Vogue Spain and explained that the most important aspect in creating the effect is to section off the little hairs from the rest before you shape them.
“It’s better to gently section them off, since the hairs will be thinner, shorter, lighter and it will be easier to define them when the time comes to comb them. I prefer to use a fine brush, or even a toothbrush, to separate them and make sure they’re well-defined.”