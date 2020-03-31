Do you have little hairs that pop out around your forehead? If you’ve battled with them, to no avail, we recommend calling a truce. These so-called ‘baby hairs’ are in style and famous faces like Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashian-Jenner clan have confirmed that gently styling them is the way to go.

And this hairstyle trend only requires some patience and a few key items: combs, a brush (or toothbrush) and a styling product or gel. Coming up, we’ll give you some tips and show you nine celebrity styles to inspire you.