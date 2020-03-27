Disclaimer, set out an hour for the process as you would do for any nail appointment. The process can be lengthy, just throw on a nice playlist and think of this as your self-love project for the day. Here’s what you’ll need: cotton rounds or cotton balls, OPI Expert Touch Lacquer Remover, $16, foil,​ OPI file 240, $3, OPI Nail & Cuticle Oil, $10, scissors if possible manicuring and cuticle sticks. OPI’s North America Education Manager, Sigourney Nunez, who does animated design, chic manis and more on her expert tips. The Latina manicurist recommends, “First cut the foil into small squares that will fit around the tip of your finger. Secondly, cut a cotton pad or cotton ball into pieces that are big enough to cover the entire nail. Then, remove the top layer of the gel polish with the nail file using light pressure.” The professional nail tech advises to start with the tip of the nail, then file the top of the nail. Try using the manicuring brush to wipe off excess dust.