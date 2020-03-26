Times are uncertain and tough at the moment, so in addition to saluting you for staying home and contributing to your entire community’s health, we’d like to help you make spending extra time at home more manageable. What better way to do that than to show you how to prepare your own beauty treatments?

Made from ingredients you’re sure to have at home, these masks and exfoliants will help you pamper your skin and hair. Once you’ve read this article, you’ll be surprised by how easy it is to treat yourself and how much you’ll enjoy the process. Take note of these simple steps to create an at-home spa. Let’s get down to it!