An exfoliating treatment is one of the best ways to make the most of your time at home. You’ll need one cup of sugar (preferably brown sugar), half a cup of sea salt, two tablespoons of olive or coconut oil, and one tablespoon of honey; if you like, you can add a tablespoon of your favorite essential oil and two tablespoons of lemon juice.
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and apply the mixture all over your body, massaging it into your skin in soft circles. Remember that you should not be exposed to sunlight, as this concoction contains citrus.
Next, remove it with warm water and don’t forget to apply lotion afterward. This scrub is not suitable for your face, because rock salt and brown sugar can irritate this sensitive skin. For a facial scrub, mix two tablespoons of granulated sugar with one tablespoon of olive or coconut oil and massage it into your skin.