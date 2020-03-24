Her real name is Hye-Min Park and is one of the most popular beauty influencers in South Korea. She has an estimated earning of $38,187 per YouTube post and $14,941 per Instagram post. Pony Makeup is well known for her Korean makeup inspirations and is recognized as a K-pop’s makeup artist. Though most of her YouTube videos are subtitled in English, her tutorials are easy to follow. Hye-Min is also an author and owns a makeup line with Memebox, a Korean subscription box company offering beauty products.