According to the Mayo Clinic, several studies have shown that taking zinc tablets within 24 hours after cold symptoms start shortens the length of a cold. Of course, you should check with your doctor before starting to take this supplement.
Researchers at McMaster University near Toronto reviewed all the available studies on zinc treatment's effectiveness and safety for a cold and concluded that it significantly reduced the duration of symptoms, as it helps prevent the virus from multiplying.
A good option is Nature Made Zinc 30 mg ($6.29), which is to be taken with meals once a day to keep your body’s defenses up.