When you’ve got a cold, your whole body can feel uncomfortable, and although you often can’t do much except treat the symptoms and wait it out, there are some extra steps you can take to improve your health and boost your immune system. Picking up cold medicine and following your doctor’s recommendations are essential, but there are also some natural ways to increase your body’s defenses and alleviate discomfort.

You can use home remedies as a supplemental way to boost your immunity and counteract your symptoms, but keep in mind that you should always check with a doctor before undergoing any treatment. With that said, here are some natural options to reduce the symptoms of the common cold and help get rid of it faster.