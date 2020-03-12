Elisa Johnson proved on social media that this '70s-inspired hairstyle is on trend: “I told @kalief_w [her stylist] to give me a #donnasummer.”
If you’d like to wear your hair curly and you already have wavy hair, all you have to do is brush it to add volume. You’ll need a boar bristle brush, as they are perfect for detangling.
From classic to edgy, the variety of styles out there this season will surely have you wondering which option is best for you. Have you already figured out which hairstyle is more you?